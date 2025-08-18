News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nokta Ntaha
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities
Lebanon News
18-08-2025 | 08:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reaffirmed that Cabinet decisions stem from Lebanon's national interest, stressing the need for the United States to press Israel to halt hostilities, withdraw from the five disputed points, and release detainees.
His remarks came during a meeting with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, accompanied by Deputy Mission Adviser to the United Nations Morgan Ortagus and U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson.
Salam underlined the priority of strengthening and equipping the Lebanese Armed Forces to enable them to carry out their duties effectively. He also emphasized the importance of renewing the mandate of UNIFIL, given its role in supporting stability and assisting the army in extending state authority in the south.
The prime minister further called for a clear international commitment to convene a conference in support of Lebanon's reconstruction and economic recovery. Discussions also touched on developments in Syria, where Salam highlighted the need to preserve unity and reinforce stability.
Barrack offered condolences over the recent deaths of Lebanese soldiers in the south and commended the government's latest decisions.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
PM
Nawaf Salam
Tom Barrack
US
Israel
Hostilities
Next
Beirut Port victims’ families denounce smear campaign against William Noun, warn of attempts to obstruct investigation
Lebanese Army Commander meets US Envoy Barrack and Morgan Ortagus
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-09
US Envoy Tom Barrack offers condolences to PM Salam over loss of Armed forces members
Lebanon News
2025-08-09
US Envoy Tom Barrack offers condolences to PM Salam over loss of Armed forces members
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
PM Salam after meeting Tom Barrack: Hezbollah committed to Taif, Israeli withdrawal a priority
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
Walid Jumblatt meets Tom Barrack and US Ambassador to discuss regional developments
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
Walid Jumblatt meets Tom Barrack and US Ambassador to discuss regional developments
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
US envoy Tom Barrack urges Lebanon to back disarmament talk with action, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-21
US envoy Tom Barrack urges Lebanon to back disarmament talk with action, sources tell LBCI
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Kidnapping claims go viral: ISF reveals facts on Lebanon's missing girls cases
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Kidnapping claims go viral: ISF reveals facts on Lebanon's missing girls cases
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
In Beirut, US envoys push for answers on arms control and UNIFIL mandate
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
In Beirut, US envoys push for answers on arms control and UNIFIL mandate
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The question with no clear answer: What will happen to Hezbollah's weapons amid global tensions?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The question with no clear answer: What will happen to Hezbollah's weapons amid global tensions?
0
Lebanon Economy
11:17
Lebanon to sign $250 million reconstruction loan with World Bank in coming days
Lebanon Economy
11:17
Lebanon to sign $250 million reconstruction loan with World Bank in coming days
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:12
Latest Gaza ceasefire proposal includes 60-day suspension of military operations: Egyptian official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:12
Latest Gaza ceasefire proposal includes 60-day suspension of military operations: Egyptian official
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-09
As threats grow on border, Israel questions value of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-09
As threats grow on border, Israel questions value of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-25
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2025-07-25
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut's southern suburbs
0
World News
2025-08-13
Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine
World News
2025-08-13
Zelensky says Putin-Trump summit should focus on ceasefire in Ukraine
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:14
US envoy Tom Barrack sees opportunity for progress in Lebanon, says Shiite community is integral to country
Lebanon News
03:14
US envoy Tom Barrack sees opportunity for progress in Lebanon, says Shiite community is integral to country
2
Lebanon News
04:08
No Israeli response yet to US proposal, Lebanon seeks clarity from all parties, LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
04:08
No Israeli response yet to US proposal, Lebanon seeks clarity from all parties, LBCI sources say
3
Lebanon News
02:36
House destroyed after cross-border incursion in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:36
House destroyed after cross-border incursion in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:08
Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities
Lebanon News
08:08
Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities
5
Lebanon News
07:39
Speaker Berri tells US envoy Israeli withdrawal key to Lebanon’s stability and reconstruction
Lebanon News
07:39
Speaker Berri tells US envoy Israeli withdrawal key to Lebanon’s stability and reconstruction
6
Lebanon News
06:01
UK, Pakistan back Lebanon’s position on UNIFIL mandate renewal
Lebanon News
06:01
UK, Pakistan back Lebanon’s position on UNIFIL mandate renewal
7
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanese president seeks 'increased support' to reinforce army in meeting with US envoys
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanese president seeks 'increased support' to reinforce army in meeting with US envoys
8
Lebanon Economy
11:17
Lebanon to sign $250 million reconstruction loan with World Bank in coming days
Lebanon Economy
11:17
Lebanon to sign $250 million reconstruction loan with World Bank in coming days
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More