Lebanese PM Salam meets Tom Barrack, urges US to push Israel to halt hostilities

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reaffirmed that Cabinet decisions stem from Lebanon's national interest, stressing the need for the United States to press Israel to halt hostilities, withdraw from the five disputed points, and release detainees.His remarks came during a meeting with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, accompanied by Deputy Mission Adviser to the United Nations Morgan Ortagus and U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson.Salam underlined the priority of strengthening and equipping the Lebanese Armed Forces to enable them to carry out their duties effectively. He also emphasized the importance of renewing the mandate of UNIFIL, given its role in supporting stability and assisting the army in extending state authority in the south.The prime minister further called for a clear international commitment to convene a conference in support of Lebanon's reconstruction and economic recovery. Discussions also touched on developments in Syria, where Salam highlighted the need to preserve unity and reinforce stability.Barrack offered condolences over the recent deaths of Lebanese soldiers in the south and commended the government's latest decisions.