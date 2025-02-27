Walid Jumblatt says from Baabda Palace: Israeli plan is to divide the region

Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt emphasized that the Israeli plan aims to divide the entire region.



Speaking from Baabda Palace, he highlighted the importance of addressing this issue and strengthening Lebanon.



He mentioned, "Arab countries have an agenda to provide aid, focusing on reform, and the President has assembled a team to work on this."



Jumblatt added, "After a long wait, a new President has been elected, and we are hopeful for the new team. The challenges are significant, and we will support them in facing them."