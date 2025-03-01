MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says reconstruction cannot afford any delays, should not be linked to any political conditions

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan, a Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc member, stated that the Lebanese government must immediately begin the reconstruction process without linking it to any political conditions.



During a memorial ceremony marking the martyrdom of Hezbollah's two former secretaries-general, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, in Baalbek, Hajj Hassan stressed that reconstruction cannot afford any delays or extensions, or as some say, political reforms.



He pointed out that reforms take years and that reconstruction should not be linked to any political conditions.



He added that the only condition should be transparency in reforms and speed without haste.



The process should continue within a very short time frame without any political preconditions.



Hajj Hassan said, "We were subjected to a war aimed at eradicating our existence, but thanks to our alliance with the Amal Movement and the support of the environment and the heroic martyrs who continued until the last moments, the aggression could not crush the resistance and failed to achieve its goals."