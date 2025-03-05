President Joseph Aoun heads to Beirut after Arab League summit on Palestine in Cairo

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun left Cairo on Wednesday, heading to Beirut after participating in the Arab League's extraordinary summit on the Palestinian cause.

President Aoun was bid farewell at Cairo Airport by Lebanon's Ambassador to Egypt, Ali Al-Halabi.



Before leaving, President Aoun sent a letter of thanks to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, expressing his gratitude for his warm welcome during his visit.



In the letter, he said: "Your Excellency, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, as I depart from Egypt, I would like to thank you for the warm hospitality extended to me and my delegation during our stay in Cairo for the Arab League's extraordinary Palestine Summit."



He continued," I hope the summit's decisions will be followed through and implemented, with your significant role in shaping and advocating for them. I look forward to meeting you soon in Lebanon, your second home. I wish you continued good health and prosperity for the Egyptian people."