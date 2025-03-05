President Joseph Aoun heads to Beirut after Arab League summit on Palestine in Cairo

Lebanon News
05-03-2025 | 02:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Joseph Aoun heads to Beirut after Arab League summit on Palestine in Cairo
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Joseph Aoun heads to Beirut after Arab League summit on Palestine in Cairo

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun left Cairo on Wednesday, heading to Beirut after participating in the Arab League's extraordinary summit on the Palestinian cause.
 
President Aoun was bid farewell at Cairo Airport by Lebanon's Ambassador to Egypt, Ali Al-Halabi.

Before leaving, President Aoun sent a letter of thanks to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, expressing his gratitude for his warm welcome during his visit. 

In the letter, he said: "Your Excellency, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, as I depart from Egypt, I would like to thank you for the warm hospitality extended to me and my delegation during our stay in Cairo for the Arab League's extraordinary Palestine Summit."

He continued," I hope the summit's decisions will be followed through and implemented, with your significant role in shaping and advocating for them. I look forward to meeting you soon in Lebanon, your second home. I wish you continued good health and prosperity for the Egyptian people."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

President

Joseph Aoun

Arab League

Summit

Cairo

Palestine

LBCI Next
Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah says Lebanon must take charge of war decisions amid Israeli aggression
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over several southern Lebanese villages: NNA
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-04

President Aoun heads to Cairo for Arab League extraordinary summit after talks with Saudi crown prince

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-04

Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Cairo for emergency Arab summit

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-04

Syrian interim President Al Sharaa in Cairo for Arab summit on Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-18

Arab League summit on Gaza postponed to March 4: Egypt

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:00

Sources to LBCI: No truth to reports of Hannibal Gaddafi's release, Libyan announcement withdrawn

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah says Lebanon must take charge of war decisions amid Israeli aggression

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over several southern Lebanese villages: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

Amnesty International calls for investigation into Israeli attacks on Lebanon's health sector

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:40

Taiwan may buy more US weapons, seeks closer ties, Bloomberg News reports

LBCI
World News
04:24

Death toll from Pakistan attack rises to 18: Military

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Saudi Cabinet praises joint statement with Lebanon on Taif Accord and Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Middle East News
09:10

Iran denounces Turkish remarks as 'inappropriate' and harmful to bilateral ties

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

US waives $95 million in military aid to Lebanon despite Trump administration freeze: Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel expands occupied areas in south Lebanon, sparking concerns over new buffer zones

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

President Aoun meets Syria’s President al-Sharaa at emergency Arab summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Israeli army radio claims Israel killed key figure in Hezbollah's Radwan Force in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Israeli airstrike kills Radwan Force commander Khodor Hashem in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Lebanon's Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on car in Rechknanay, Tyre district, kills one

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanon announces May 4 as the first phase of municipal elections: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

Jordan to send new batch of military vehicles to support Lebanese army

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More