Israel's army says air force struck vehicle allegedly carrying weapons in south Lebanon

05-03-2025 | 08:48
Israel's army says air force struck vehicle allegedly carrying weapons in south Lebanon

The Israeli military said its air force targeted a vehicle allegedly transporting weapons in the Naqoura area of southern Lebanon.
 

