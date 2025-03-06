Lebanese Army says Israeli violations persist

The Lebanese Army said that Israel has continued violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty by land, sea, and air, citing a series of recent attacks targeting civilians in South Lebanon and the Bekaa region.



In a statement, the army highlighted Israel’s ongoing occupation of Lebanese territory and repeated border breaches, warning that these actions threaten Lebanon’s stability and could have broader regional repercussions. The army also stressed that such violations directly contradict the ceasefire agreement.



Meanwhile, Lebanese military units are facilitating the return of displaced residents to the south by clearing unexploded ordnance, removing debris, and reopening roads.



The army command confirmed it closely monitors the situation and coordinates necessary measures with the five-nation committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).