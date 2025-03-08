King Salman aid center launches food and clothing relief projects in Lebanon

08-03-2025 | 05:45
King Salman aid center launches food and clothing relief projects in Lebanon
King Salman aid center launches food and clothing relief projects in Lebanon

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has launched the "Food Basket in the Republic of Lebanon 2025" and "Kanaf Lebanon 2025" projects in Beirut.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari, Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, and the center's relief team in Lebanon.

The initiatives aim to distribute over 106,000 food baskets throughout the year and more than 22,000 shopping vouchers for clothing over two months, benefiting more than 550,000 people across all Lebanese governorates.

This effort is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader humanitarian and relief initiatives, led by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to provide food security and essential support in various countries worldwide.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Saudi Arabia

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Hezbollah refutes claims of involvement in Syria events, warns against misleading campaigns

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

Israel targets Hezbollah member in airstrike in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

Airstrike targets vehicle on Khirbet Selm road, leaving one dead and another injured

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-13

UK plans to amend sanctions regime on Syria after Assad's downfall

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06

US delegation's agenda in Beirut: Key talks on ceasefire, border disputes, and prisoner exchange

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:07

UK, France, Italy, Germany hail Arab plan to rebuild Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:02

Red Cross calls for 'safe access' for health workers amid Syria violence

