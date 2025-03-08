King Salman aid center launches food and clothing relief projects in Lebanon

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has launched the "Food Basket in the Republic of Lebanon 2025" and "Kanaf Lebanon 2025" projects in Beirut.



The inauguration ceremony was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari, Lebanon's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, and the center's relief team in Lebanon.



The initiatives aim to distribute over 106,000 food baskets throughout the year and more than 22,000 shopping vouchers for clothing over two months, benefiting more than 550,000 people across all Lebanese governorates.



This effort is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader humanitarian and relief initiatives, led by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to provide food security and essential support in various countries worldwide.