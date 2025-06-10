Several areas south of Sudan capital at risk of famine: WFP

Several areas south of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, are at risk of famine, the World Food Program (WFP) said on Tuesday, with need on the ground outstripping resources amidst a funding shortfall.



"The level of hunger and destitution and desperation that was found (is) severe and confirmed the risk of famine in those areas," Laurent Bukera, WFP Country Director in Sudan, told reporters in Geneva via video link from Port Sudan.





