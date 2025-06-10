Palestinian President says supports demilitarization of Hamas

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has said Hamas "must hand over its weapons" and called for the deployment of Arab and international forces to "protect the Palestinian people," the Elysee announced Tuesday.



In a letter addressed on Monday to French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who will co-chair a conference on the two-state solution, Abbas said he was "ready to invite Arab and international forces to be deployed as part of a stabilization/protection mission with a Security Council mandate."



AFP