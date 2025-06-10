News
Palestinian President says supports demilitarization of Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10-06-2025 | 03:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian President says supports demilitarization of Hamas
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas has said Hamas "must hand over its weapons" and called for the deployment of Arab and international forces to "protect the Palestinian people," the Elysee announced Tuesday.
In a letter addressed on Monday to French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who will co-chair a conference on the two-state solution, Abbas said he was "ready to invite Arab and international forces to be deployed as part of a stabilization/protection mission with a Security Council mandate."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
President
Hamas
Weapons
Next
Israeli gunfire kills 17 people near Gaza aid site, health officials say
UN experts accuse Israel of 'extermination' in attacks on Gaza schools, religious sites
Previous
