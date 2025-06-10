Lebanon's President Aoun receives French Envoy Le Drian at Baabda Palace

10-06-2025 | 13:51
Lebanon&#39;s President Aoun receives French Envoy Le Drian at Baabda Palace
Lebanon's President Aoun receives French Envoy Le Drian at Baabda Palace

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun received the French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, at Baabda Palace on Tuesday evening in the presence of the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro.

PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference
UNIFIL faces local pushback in Lebanon’s south amid Israeli calls to end mission — what’s next for the force?
