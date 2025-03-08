News
Hezbollah refutes claims of involvement in Syria events, warns against misleading campaigns
Lebanon News
08-03-2025 | 10:57
Hezbollah refutes claims of involvement in Syria events, warns against misleading campaigns
Hezbollah's media relations office has stated that certain parties are persistently linking the group to the ongoing events in Syria, accusing it of being a party to the current conflict.
The group, on Saturday, firmly denied these "unfounded allegations," urging media outlets to exercise caution in reporting and to avoid falling for misleading campaigns that serve "political goals and suspicious foreign agendas."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Syria
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
