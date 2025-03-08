Hezbollah refutes claims of involvement in Syria events, warns against misleading campaigns

Lebanon News
08-03-2025 | 10:57
Hezbollah refutes claims of involvement in Syria events, warns against misleading campaigns
0min
Hezbollah refutes claims of involvement in Syria events, warns against misleading campaigns

Hezbollah's media relations office has stated that certain parties are persistently linking the group to the ongoing events in Syria, accusing it of being a party to the current conflict.

The group, on Saturday, firmly denied these "unfounded allegations," urging media outlets to exercise caution in reporting and to avoid falling for misleading campaigns that serve "political goals and suspicious foreign agendas."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Syria

