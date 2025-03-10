Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon Stephanie McCollum at the Grand Serail Monday morning to discuss bilateral relations and the developmental and humanitarian projects funded and supported by Canada in Lebanon. The discussions also covered Canadian assistance to the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces (ISF).



Salam later received the Brazilian Ambassador to Lebanon, Tarcísio Costa, who conveyed congratulations from Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The meeting highlighted the strong ties between Lebanon and Brazil.



On this occasion, Salam invited Brazil to contribute to rehabilitating the Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.



Designed by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, the fair's restoration is seen as a project that would bring developmental, cultural, economic, and environmental benefits to Tripoli and northern Lebanon while symbolizing the deep-rooted Lebanese-Brazilian relations.



Additionally, the prime minister met with MP Mohammad Suleiman, a member of the National Moderation Bloc, who discussed general developments and specific demands concerning the Akkar region. The talks included the need to rehabilitate legal border crossings with Syria to regulate the movement of goods and individuals according to official procedures.