Prosecutor Jamal Al-Hajjar reinstates cooperation with Beirut Port blast investigator Tarek Bitar

10-03-2025 | 10:48
Prosecutor Jamal Al-Hajjar reinstates cooperation with Beirut Port blast investigator Tarek Bitar
0min
Prosecutor Jamal Al-Hajjar reinstates cooperation with Beirut Port blast investigator Tarek Bitar

Lebanon's top prosecutor, Judge Jamal Al-Hajjar, has overturned a previous decision by former Prosecutor General Ghassan Oweidat that had halted cooperation with Judge Tarek Bitar, the lead investigator in the Beirut Port explosion case.  

The decision effectively restores judicial collaboration with Bitar, allowing him to resume his work in probing the blast.

Prosecutor

Jamal Al-Hajjar

Cooperation

Beirut

Port

Blast

Investigator

Tarek Bitar

President Aoun discusses Lebanese diaspora in UAE with Ambassador Dandan
Lebanese soldier reported missing near army post in Bastara Farm
