European leaders, Zelensky to hold meeting before White House talks

18-08-2025 | 08:01
European leaders, Zelensky to hold meeting before White House talks
European leaders, Zelensky to hold meeting before White House talks

European leaders will hold a "preparatory meeting" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of high-stakes talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, the European Union said on Monday.

The agenda of EU chief Ursula von der Leyen published by the European Commission showed the huddle will take place before a multilateral meeting with Trump at the White House. No further details were provided.


AFP
 

