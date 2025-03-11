Lebanese presidency: Four detainees returned after negotiations, fifth set for release Wednesday

Lebanon News
11-03-2025 | 13:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese presidency: Four detainees returned after negotiations, fifth set for release Wednesday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese presidency: Four detainees returned after negotiations, fifth set for release Wednesday

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun was informed that, following negotiations by the ceasefire monitoring committee, Lebanon has received four detainees held by Israeli forces during the recent conflict.

A fifth detainee is scheduled to be released on Wednesday.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Joseph Aoun

Negotiations

Ceasefire

Israel

LBCI Next
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
King Salman Humanitarian Center distributes 534 food baskets in northern Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:58

Israel to release five Lebanese detainees as part of border negotiations: Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Diplomatic push: Israel agrees to release Lebanese detainees after US mediation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Lebanese Forces, opposition set to endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency; Development and Liberation bloc supports consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Israel confirms release of five Lebanese detainees, Israeli media reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Beirut port explosion investigation gains momentum after judicial decision—here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Diplomatic push: Israel agrees to release Lebanese detainees after US mediation

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

US-led talks in Naqoura focus on advancing Resolution 1701, return of Lebanese detainees

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Israel claims it targeted Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Lebanese presidency: Four detainees returned after negotiations, fifth set for release Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

PM Salam condemns Netanyahu's stance, affirms Palestinian right to statehood on their land

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-07

Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-20

Ceasefire deadline nears: Will Israel complete the withdrawal of its forces from South Lebanon?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Israeli Army Radio says attack in Lebanon targeted senior member of Hezbollah's air defense unit

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Israel claims airstrike in southern Lebanon killed Hezbollah air defense commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

President Aoun meets head of ceasefire monitoring committee and US Ambassador ahead of Naqoura talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Israel claims it targeted Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Egyptian ambassador discusses Israel’s withdrawal from South Lebanon after Quintet committee meeting with Berri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Diplomatic push: Israel agrees to release Lebanese detainees after US mediation

LBCI
Middle East News
08:26

Suwayda leaders meet with Syrian president to form local security force — the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More