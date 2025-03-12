Lebanese President stresses importance of medical tourism for economic recovery

President Joseph Aoun emphasized the significant role of medical tourism in Lebanon's economic recovery during a meeting with a delegation from the Lebanese Union of Health Professions.



President Aoun highlighted that Lebanon's healthcare sector is both advanced and resilient, making it a key pillar of national development.



He noted that in order for Lebanon to be recognized as a modern and progressive nation in both politics and justice, equal focus must be given to the renewal and enhancement of the healthcare and medical sectors.



“Medical tourism is one of the most prominent sectors that can contribute to Lebanon’s economic revival,” said Aoun, underscoring the importance of investing in the healthcare sector to help drive Lebanon’s growth.