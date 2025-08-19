Spanish PM says 'difficult hours remain' in wildfire fight

19-08-2025 | 07:50
Spanish PM says 'difficult hours remain' in wildfire fight
Spanish PM says 'difficult hours remain' in wildfire fight

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned Tuesday that "difficult hours remain" in the fight against wildfires ravaging the country, despite temperatures dropping.

"I ask the media, and also citizens, to exercise extreme caution, to not let our guard down. Critical moments remain, difficult hours remain," he said during a visit to the hard-hit western region of Extremadura.

AFP

World News

Spain

Prime Minister

Wildfire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

Qatar says most of proposal agreed by Hamas was previously agreed by Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-13

From Tehran to Beirut: Larijani steps into Lebanon’s arms dispute

LBCI
World News
07:11

Swiss say would grant Putin 'immunity' for peace talks

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline edges higher as diesel and gas plunge

