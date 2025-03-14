US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'

A high-level diplomatic and military delegation from the U.S. Embassy in Beirut toured the eastern sector of the Lebanese-Israeli border.



They were accompanied by Brigadier General Tony Fares, commander of the Lebanese Army's 7th Brigade.



During the visit, the delegation observed the measures being taken by the Lebanese Army in the border towns and assessed the extent of the damage caused by the Israeli military during its assault on Lebanon.



On the Israeli side, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the Israeli military would remain at five positions in southern Lebanon "indefinitely" to protect northern residents, regardless of ongoing negotiations over the thirteen disputed border points.



He instructed the Israeli military to fortify its positions at the five strategic points and prepare to stay there for an extended period.