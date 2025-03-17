News
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah Radwan Force command site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
17-03-2025 | 04:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army claims striking Hezbollah Radwan Force command site in South Lebanon
The Israeli army claimed on Sunday evening that it carried out airstrikes targeting a Hezbollah Radwan Force command center, along with buildings used by the group in southern Lebanon, according to a statement on X by Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee.
Adraee stated, ''The presence of such infrastructure constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The Israeli army will not allow such activities to continue and will take action against them.''
He continued, ''The Israeli army will target armed militants in southern Lebanon and work to eliminate any threat to Israel.''
Lebanon News
Avichay Adraee
Israel
Army
Strike
South Lebanon
Hezbollah
