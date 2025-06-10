News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
25
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Salam condemns attacks on UNIFIL, urges action
Lebanon News
10-06-2025 | 09:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Salam condemns attacks on UNIFIL, urges action
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam strongly condemned the repeated attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
Salam stated that these actions endanger the security and stability of South Lebanon and its people, and undermine national interests.
He affirmed Lebanon's commitment to renewing UNIFIL's mandate, which ensures continued implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 and the preservation of security and stability along the southern border.
Salam also called upon the relevant authorities to take action to apprehend the perpetrators of these attacks on the international emergency forces and refer them to the competent judiciary.
Lebanon News
Prime Minister
Nawaf Salam
UNIFIL
Attack
Lebanon
Next
PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference
UNIFIL faces local pushback in Lebanon’s south amid Israeli calls to end mission — what’s next for the force?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
PM Salam condemns Israeli attacks as 'deliberate targeting' of Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
PM Salam condemns Israeli attacks as 'deliberate targeting' of Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-04
Lebanese PM denounces Israeli strike on Sidon, urges international pressure on Israel to halt attacks
Lebanon News
2025-04-04
Lebanese PM denounces Israeli strike on Sidon, urges international pressure on Israel to halt attacks
0
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL personnel
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL personnel
0
Lebanon News
05:32
UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:32
UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:51
Lebanon's President Aoun receives French Envoy Le Drian at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
13:51
Lebanon's President Aoun receives French Envoy Le Drian at Baabda Palace
0
Lebanon News
13:13
Lebanese Army inspects previously destroyed building in Beirut's suburbs following ceasefire committee request
Lebanon News
13:13
Lebanese Army inspects previously destroyed building in Beirut's suburbs following ceasefire committee request
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Waste and garbage fill up streets: Will Lebanon's tourism season be doomed?
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Waste and garbage fill up streets: Will Lebanon's tourism season be doomed?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
No aid without reforms: Lebanon faces donor ultimatum
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
No aid without reforms: Lebanon faces donor ultimatum
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-06
Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-06
Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
05:32
UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:32
UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-08
14 Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon: Lebanese Security sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
2025-05-08
14 Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon: Lebanese Security sources tell Reuters
0
Middle East News
10:13
Syrian Ministry of Tourism urges women wear burkinis and more modest swimwear at public beaches
Middle East News
10:13
Syrian Ministry of Tourism urges women wear burkinis and more modest swimwear at public beaches
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:32
UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:32
UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
07:06
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
3
Lebanon News
03:58
PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference
Lebanon News
03:58
PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference
4
Lebanon News
05:52
Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally
Lebanon News
05:52
Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally
5
Lebanon News
05:38
Bedias Municipality condemns incident involving UNIFIL patrol in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:38
Bedias Municipality condemns incident involving UNIFIL patrol in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
08:08
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Jordan for summit talks
Lebanon News
08:08
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Jordan for summit talks
7
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL personnel
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanese Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL personnel
8
Lebanon News
13:13
Lebanese Army inspects previously destroyed building in Beirut's suburbs following ceasefire committee request
Lebanon News
13:13
Lebanese Army inspects previously destroyed building in Beirut's suburbs following ceasefire committee request
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More