Lebanon News
10-06-2025 | 09:19
PM Salam condemns attacks on UNIFIL, urges action

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam strongly condemned the repeated attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Salam stated that these actions endanger the security and stability of South Lebanon and its people, and undermine national interests.

He affirmed Lebanon's commitment to renewing UNIFIL's mandate, which ensures continued implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701 and the preservation of security and stability along the southern border.

Salam also called upon the relevant authorities to take action to apprehend the perpetrators of these attacks on the international emergency forces and refer them to the competent judiciary.

