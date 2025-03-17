Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Yohmor al-Shaqif, South Lebanon

Lebanon News
17-03-2025 | 06:51
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Yohmor al-Shaqif, South Lebanon
0min
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Yohmor al-Shaqif, South Lebanon

On Monday, an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in the town of Yohmor al-Shaqif in the Nabatieh district, South Lebanon.
 
Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that the attack resulted in the killing of one person, according to initial reports.

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrike

Vehicle

Yohmor al-Shaqif

South Lebanon

