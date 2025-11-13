News
Police release one Louvre heist suspect under judicial supervision: Prosecutor
World News
13-11-2025 | 10:34
Police release one Louvre heist suspect under judicial supervision: Prosecutor
Police have released a woman suspected of being involved in the daring daytime robbery at France's Louvre Museum under judicial supervision, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Thursday.
The woman was among four people put under formal investigation in connection with the robbery, whose authors got away with historical jewels worth $102 million from the museum's Apollo Gallery, home to the French crown jewels.
She will not be allowed to contact other suspects, or to leave France.
Reuters
