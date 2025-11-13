Police release one Louvre heist suspect under judicial supervision: Prosecutor

World News
13-11-2025 | 10:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Police release one Louvre heist suspect under judicial supervision: Prosecutor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Police release one Louvre heist suspect under judicial supervision: Prosecutor

Police have released a woman suspected of being involved in the daring daytime robbery at France's Louvre Museum under judicial supervision, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

The woman was among four people put under formal investigation in connection with the robbery, whose authors got away with historical jewels worth $102 million from the museum's Apollo Gallery, home to the French crown jewels.

She will not be allowed to contact other suspects, or to leave France.


Reuters
 

World News

Police

Release

Louvre

Heist

Suspect

Judicial

Supervision

Prosecutor

France

LBCI Next
Kremlin says Ukraine will have to negotiate with Russia 'sooner or later'
Trump slams Democratic 'deflections' on Epstein
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-01

One Louvre heist suspect released without charge: Lawyers

LBCI
World News
2025-11-02

Louvre heist work of petty criminals, not organized crime, prosecutor says

LBCI
World News
2025-10-26

Suspects in Louvre jewel heist arrested near Paris: Prosecutor

LBCI
World News
2025-11-01

Female suspect, 38, charged in Louvre heist: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:25

Boeing union votes to end strike, accept new contract

LBCI
World News
13:24

Belgium court finds jihadist guilty over Yazidi genocide

LBCI
World News
11:16

Turkey says two-state solution is the most realistic option for Cyprus

LBCI
World News
10:30

Germany agrees to keep military service voluntary

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-12

Qatar PM to meet top US officials on Friday after Israeli attack in Doha

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

Cabinet session opens at Baabda Palace with tribute to Hassan Rifai

LBCI
World News
2025-10-23

Putin seeks 'dialogue' with Trump but vows 'very strong' response to Tomahawks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:28

Sources to LBCI: BDL to issue new circular to implement enhanced "E-KYC" procedures for transfers of $1,000 or more within Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

US Congressmen urge Trump to act on Lebanon, warn Berri is 'standing in the way of progress'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

Beirut Municipality treasurer arrested over $200,000 embezzlement, sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Israel strikes Toul in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Beirut crackdown: Lebanon to tighten cash transfer controls after US delegation visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Former MP Fares Souaid: There is a clear decision to isolate Hezbollah in 2026 elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Loyalty to the Resistance bloc slams Israel attacks, insists on on-time parliamentary elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

France pledges support for Lebanon’s reforms amid IMF talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More