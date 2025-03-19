MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: The situation on the eastern border is concerning, counting on Lebanese Army to take control

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh described the situation on Lebanon’s eastern border as troubling, emphasizing the need for the Lebanese Army to take control.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said the details remain unclear, with conflicting reports about smuggling and Lebanese-Syrian border entanglements. He urged people to wait for an official statement before drawing conclusions.



Mneimneh stressed that Lebanon cannot move forward by clinging to old political approaches.



He called on Hezbollah to reconsider its stance and engage with the new presidency and other Lebanese factions in shaping a different path for the country.



He also urged Hezbollah to take steps toward implementing Resolution 1701, arguing that armed strategies have failed both as a deterrent and as a means of defending Lebanon.