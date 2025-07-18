Germany says new EU sanctions 'keeping up pressure' on Russia

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed a new EU sanctions package Friday targeting the Kremlin over the Ukraine war, saying that "we are keeping up the pressure on Russia."



"It's good that we in the EU have now agreed on the 18th sanctions package against Russia," Merz wrote on X. "It targets banks, energy, and the military industry. This weakens Russia's ability to continue financing the war against Ukraine. We are keeping up the pressure on Russia."



AFP