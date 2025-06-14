IAEA says Iran finds no radiation increase at Isfahan

The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Saturday Iran's Nuclear Regulatory Authority had informed it there was no change in off-site radiation levels in Isfahan, site of one of the nuclear targets struck on Friday by Israeli forces.



Earlier, the IAEA said four critical buildings at the Isfahan nuclear site had been damaged, including a uranium conversion facility and a fuel plate fabrication plant.



"As in Natanz, no increase in off-site radiation expected," the agency said in a post on X.





Reuters