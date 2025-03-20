Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador

Lebanon News
20-03-2025 | 09:25
High views
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
0min
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador

Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal met with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson at his office in Yarzeh to discuss the overall situation in Lebanon and the region.  

He also received a delegation from the Military Technical Committee for Lebanon (MTC4L), with talks focusing on cooperation to enhance the army's capabilities in addressing current challenges.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Rodolph Haykal

US

Lisa Johnson

