PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance

Following a cabinet session, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized the government's commitment to establishing a neutral, transparent, and efficient state administration as a cornerstone of governance.



He stressed that “there is no state without an administration,” as it serves as the backbone of governance and a key tool for serving citizens.



Salam outlined the government's approach to appointments, which is based on nine key principles: priority, competition, public announcement of vacancies to ensure transparency, inclusivity to guarantee equal opportunities, avoidance of conflicts of interest, flexibility and rotation, diversity of expertise, participation, accountability, and safeguarding the rights of people with disabilities.



He further explained that the appointment process would be open to both internal and external candidates, urging second-category public sector employees to apply for first-category positions.



“The state needs young blood,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of fresh talent in revitalizing public institutions.



He announced that the government formed a ministerial committee last week to study and modernize the public sector, along with another committee to examine digital transformation in public administration.

Following Salam's remarks, Minister of Information Paul Morcos clarified that the government has not yet canceled the Brevet exam, nor has the cabinet reviewed the matter.



He stated that the proposal by the Minister of Education will be studied before any decision is made.



Morcos also confirmed that the appointment mechanism retains the role of the relevant minister, who will propose a list of candidates from outside the public sector, while the final decision remains with the cabinet.



Additionally, he announced the formation of a ministerial committee chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister to oversee efforts to return Syrian refugees to their home country.