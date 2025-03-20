News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
12
o
South
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
Lebanon News
20-03-2025 | 10:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
Following a cabinet session, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam emphasized the government's commitment to establishing a neutral, transparent, and efficient state administration as a cornerstone of governance.
He stressed that “there is no state without an administration,” as it serves as the backbone of governance and a key tool for serving citizens.
Salam outlined the government's approach to appointments, which is based on nine key principles: priority, competition, public announcement of vacancies to ensure transparency, inclusivity to guarantee equal opportunities, avoidance of conflicts of interest, flexibility and rotation, diversity of expertise, participation, accountability, and safeguarding the rights of people with disabilities.
He further explained that the appointment process would be open to both internal and external candidates, urging second-category public sector employees to apply for first-category positions.
“The state needs young blood,” he stated, emphasizing the importance of fresh talent in revitalizing public institutions.
He announced that the government formed a ministerial committee last week to study and modernize the public sector, along with another committee to examine digital transformation in public administration.
Following Salam's remarks, Minister of Information Paul Morcos clarified that the government has not yet canceled the Brevet exam, nor has the cabinet reviewed the matter.
He stated that the proposal by the Minister of Education will be studied before any decision is made.
Morcos also confirmed that the appointment mechanism retains the role of the relevant minister, who will propose a list of candidates from outside the public sector, while the final decision remains with the cabinet.
Additionally, he announced the formation of a ministerial committee chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister to oversee efforts to return Syrian refugees to their home country.
Lebanon News
Prime Minister
Nawaf Salam
Cabinet
Session
Next
US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Former PM Tammam Salam expresses support for PM-designate Nawaf Salam
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Former PM Tammam Salam expresses support for PM-designate Nawaf Salam
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-28
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam heads south for visit to army barracks and military sites
Lebanon News
2025-02-28
Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam heads south for visit to army barracks and military sites
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
PM Nawaf Salam says government aims to restore trust and focus on reforms
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
PM Nawaf Salam says government aims to restore trust and focus on reforms
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
PM Nawaf Salam discusses development and security with UN and Swiss officials
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
PM Nawaf Salam discusses development and security with UN and Swiss officials
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese army closes illegal border crossings
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese army closes illegal border crossings
0
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
0
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
0
Lebanon News
07:09
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
Lebanon News
07:09
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-10
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-10
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59
Hamas armed wing says it fired rockets against Tel Aviv
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:59
Hamas armed wing says it fired rockets against Tel Aviv
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55
Egypt, Qatar stress need to strengthen joint efforts to implement Gaza ceasefire agreement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:55
Egypt, Qatar stress need to strengthen joint efforts to implement Gaza ceasefire agreement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:05
Gaza civil defense says 504 killed since Israel resumed strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:05
Gaza civil defense says 504 killed since Israel resumed strikes
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Lebanon’s Cabinet faces test on digital reform: Will this be the turning point?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
3
Lebanon News
07:09
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
Lebanon News
07:09
BDL governor candidate dismisses ‘baseless’ claims, denies criticizing President Aoun or coordinating with PM Salam
4
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
The evolving story of the Lebanese-Syrian border: Smuggling and escalating international pressure take center stage
6
Lebanon News
04:23
US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha
Lebanon News
04:23
US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha
7
World News
13:19
Trump gave Iran’s Khamenei two months to reach a new nuclear deal: Axios
World News
13:19
Trump gave Iran’s Khamenei two months to reach a new nuclear deal: Axios
8
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
Lebanon News
15:35
Lebanese army frees two Syrians kidnapped by gang in Baalbek area
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More