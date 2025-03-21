News
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun chairs security meeting on stability measures
Lebanon News
21-03-2025 | 03:21
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun chairs security meeting on stability measures
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun presided over a security meeting attended by Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal, Internal Security Forces Director General Major General Raed Abdullah, General Security Director General Major General Hassan Choucair, and State Security Director General Major General Edgar Lawandos.
The officials discussed the security situation in the country and the measures being implemented to maintain stability and public safety.
Lebanon News
President
Joseph Aoun
Meeting
Security
Lebanon
