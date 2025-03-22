Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said Beirut is intensifying diplomatic efforts to halt Israeli military operations and secure an immediate, unconditional withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory.



In an interview with France 24, Rajji said Lebanon is fulfilling its duty to protect its citizens but stressed that Israel is responsible for the destruction and human losses.



He noted that the government plans to file a complaint against Israel over its attacks and urged an immediate pullout from the five occupied border points.



Rajji further praised the Lebanese army’s efforts in the south, rejecting any justification for Israel’s continued operations.



He declined to discuss Cabinet debates on disarming armed groups, emphasizing that only President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam speak on Lebanon’s behalf.



Rajji ruled out normalization or direct talks with Israel. He also confirmed ongoing coordination with Syria on border security, adding that Lebanon will engage with Damascus’ new government to resolve border disputes.