US to revoke visas for Glastonbury band over anti-Israel chant

30-06-2025 | 10:58
US to revoke visas for Glastonbury band over anti-Israel chant
US to revoke visas for Glastonbury band over anti-Israel chant

The United States said Monday it was revoking visas for the British punk-rap group Bob Vylan which led a chant at the Glastonbury festival calling for death to the Israeli military.

"Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country," Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau posted on X.

