Jordan, Lebanon discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

24-03-2025 | 11:25
Jordan, Lebanon discuss bilateral ties and regional developments
0min
Jordan, Lebanon discuss bilateral ties and regional developments

Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and developments in Lebanon.

The two ministers stressed the need to halt Israeli attacks on Lebanon and fully implement the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

Safadi reaffirmed Jordan’s unwavering support for Lebanon’s security, stability, and sovereignty. 

He also expressed the kingdom’s backing for Lebanon’s efforts to restore the functionality of its institutions and rebuild following the election of a new president and prime minister.

Rajji, in turn, expressed appreciation for Jordan’s support under the leadership of King Abdullah II, highlighting its ongoing efforts to mobilize international backing for ending the aggression and ensuring full implementation of the ceasefire.

Both ministers underscored their commitment to deepening cooperation across various sectors.

