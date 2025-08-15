Exiled opposition figure urges Putin to agree to release anti-war prisoners at Trump summit

15-08-2025 | 06:09
Exiled opposition figure urges Putin to agree to release anti-war prisoners at Trump summit
Exiled opposition figure urges Putin to agree to release anti-war prisoners at Trump summit

Exiled Russian opposition figure Yulia Navalnaya on Friday urged Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to strike a deal to free Russian and Ukrainian political prisoners held captive by Moscow for speaking out against the war in Ukraine.

"Release Russian political activists and journalists, Ukrainian civilians, those who were imprisoned for anti-war statements and posts on social media," Navalnaya, whose husband Alexei Navalny died in a Russian prison last year, said in a video message on social media, hours before the two leaders were set to meet in Alaska.

