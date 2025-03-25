Government sources deny reports on appointments at Télé Liban and Ogero

25-03-2025 | 14:46
Government sources deny reports on appointments at Télé Liban and Ogero

Government sources have dismissed circulating reports regarding appointing a new board of directors for Télé Liban or replacing Ogero's director general. 

The sources clarified that all appointments must follow the established procedures, emphasizing that any future changes will be made strictly through the official mechanism.

Lebanon News

Government

Reports

Appointments

Télé Liban

Ogero

MP Edgard Traboulsi to LBCI: Will a single-district electoral system in sectarian Lebanon be feasible?
Israeli airstrike targets car in Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, killing one
