Christian parties seek to delay central bank governor vote to secure consensus, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
27-03-2025 | 04:39
Christian parties seek to delay central bank governor vote to secure consensus, sources tell LBCI
Christian parties are pushing to postpone Thursday’s vote on appointing a new central bank governor, sources told LBCI. The move aims to allow more time for a consensus that would signal unity within the government and demonstrate commitment to reforms to the international community.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Central Bank
Governor
Consensus
