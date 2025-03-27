Finance Minister Yassine Jaber tells LBCI he hopes central bank governor appointment won't go to vote, seeks consensus

27-03-2025 | 06:33
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber tells LBCI he hopes central bank governor appointment won&#39;t go to vote, seeks consensus
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber tells LBCI he hopes central bank governor appointment won't go to vote, seeks consensus

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber expressed hope that the appointment of a new central bank governor would not be put to a vote, emphasizing the need for consensus on the matter.

Jaber revealed to LBCI  that the list he is presenting includes two names: Karim Soaid and Eddy Gemayel. 

He noted that Jamil Baz had withdrawn his candidacy following recent controversy.

However, Jaber added that he has a third candidate in mind, one who has not been part of the ongoing political debate or the widely discussed names.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Finance Minister

Yassine Jaber

Central Bank

Governor

Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment
PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent
