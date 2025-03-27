Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber expressed hope that the appointment of a new central bank governor would not be put to a vote, emphasizing the need for consensus on the matter.



Jaber revealed to LBCI that the list he is presenting includes two names: Karim Soaid and Eddy Gemayel.



He noted that Jamil Baz had withdrawn his candidacy following recent controversy.



However, Jaber added that he has a third candidate in mind, one who has not been part of the ongoing political debate or the widely discussed names.