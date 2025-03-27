French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian confirmed that any step in the field of appointments is a way to restore credibility to Lebanon on political, financial, and economic levels.



Le Drian stressed, in a meeting with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the importance of creating a clear and comprehensive reform program.



This program should outline a vision for the next phase and the reform priorities that Lebanon will agree upon ahead of the international conference in support of Lebanon, which Paris is organizing and will be held in the coming months.