Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says Hamas attacked a bus of its workers, 5 dead
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-06-2025 | 00:24
0
min
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation says Hamas attacked a bus of its workers, 5 dead
The U.S- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation accused Hamas militants of attacking a bus on Wednesday carrying Palestinians working with the organization, leading to at least five deaths and multiple injuries.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
Hamas
Attack
Bus
Israel says Hamas 'weaponizing suffering in Gaza' after aid workers killed
UN to vote to demand immediate Gaza ceasefire over US, Israel opposition
