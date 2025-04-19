News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mediator Oman says Tehran-Washington talks aim for nuke-free Iran
World News
19-04-2025 | 12:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Mediator Oman says Tehran-Washington talks aim for nuke-free Iran
The foreign ministry of Oman, which is mediating the nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, said the two sides were seeking an agreement that guarantees the Islamic republic does not possess nuclear weapons.
The two sides "have agreed to enter into the next phase of their discussions that aim to seal a fair, enduring and binding deal which will ensure Iran is completely free of nuclear weapons and sanctions, and maintaining its ability to develop peaceful nuclear energy," Oman's foreign ministry said on X.
AFP
World News
Oman
United States
Iran
Nuclear
Next
Iranian delegation arrives in Rome for US nuclear talks
Kyiv receives 909 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-08
Trump says US, Iran set for direct nuclear talks; Tehran says they will be indirect
World News
2025-04-08
Trump says US, Iran set for direct nuclear talks; Tehran says they will be indirect
0
Middle East News
10:41
Iran says Oman to host next round of nuclear talks with US
Middle East News
10:41
Iran says Oman to host next round of nuclear talks with US
0
Middle East News
2025-04-12
Oman FM says US-Iran talks held in 'friendly atmosphere'
Middle East News
2025-04-12
Oman FM says US-Iran talks held in 'friendly atmosphere'
0
Middle East News
2025-02-25
Top Russian diplomat Lavrov arrives in Tehran for talks: Iran media
Middle East News
2025-02-25
Top Russian diplomat Lavrov arrives in Tehran for talks: Iran media
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:39
Ukraine waiting for 'actions, not words' on Easter truce, minister says
World News
12:39
Ukraine waiting for 'actions, not words' on Easter truce, minister says
0
World News
10:59
Russia and Ukraine each gave back over 240 POWs in swap: Moscow
World News
10:59
Russia and Ukraine each gave back over 240 POWs in swap: Moscow
0
World News
10:09
Putin announces 'Easter truce' in Ukraine conflict
World News
10:09
Putin announces 'Easter truce' in Ukraine conflict
0
World News
09:56
Iranian media say Iran-US talks held in 'constructive atmosphere'
World News
09:56
Iranian media say Iran-US talks held in 'constructive atmosphere'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-20
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-20
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-17
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-17
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
07:48
Holy Fire lights up Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Middle East News
07:48
Holy Fire lights up Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-18
Israeli army claims to kill another Hezbollah militant in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
2025-04-18
Israeli army claims to kill another Hezbollah militant in South Lebanon strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
07:48
Holy Fire lights up Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre
Middle East News
07:48
Holy Fire lights up Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre
2
Lebanon News
06:03
Samir Geagea slams return to threatening rhetoric, urges support for new leadership
Lebanon News
06:03
Samir Geagea slams return to threatening rhetoric, urges support for new leadership
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
With Mahmoud Abbas' potential Lebanon visit, will talks succeed in disarming Palestinian camps?
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
With Mahmoud Abbas' potential Lebanon visit, will talks succeed in disarming Palestinian camps?
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Key IMF demands unmet as Lebanon readies for US meetings
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Key IMF demands unmet as Lebanon readies for US meetings
5
Lebanon News
03:40
Patriarch al-Rahi urges hope and education reform in Easter message
Lebanon News
03:40
Patriarch al-Rahi urges hope and education reform in Easter message
6
Middle East News
07:26
Jerusalem churches cancel Easter celebrations amid Gaza war
Middle East News
07:26
Jerusalem churches cancel Easter celebrations amid Gaza war
7
World News
09:39
Iran-US nuclear talks in Rome end: Iranian state TV
World News
09:39
Iran-US nuclear talks in Rome end: Iranian state TV
8
Variety and Tech
05:15
Game On kicks off family fun at Forum de Beyrouth
Variety and Tech
05:15
Game On kicks off family fun at Forum de Beyrouth
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More