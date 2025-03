Israeli warplanes are conducting airstrikes on the outskirts of the towns of Zawtar and Yohmor in southern Lebanon.

Israeli aircraft launched a series of strikes on the outskirts of the town of Kfar Houneh in Jezzine and the heights of Rihan, Jabour, Aaramta, Kfar Tebnit and Sejoud in South Lebanon.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) also reported that Israeli warplanes are flying over Sidon and Jezzine.

Preliminary reports indicate that six individuals were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Tebnit.