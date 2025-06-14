Israel says created 'aerial freedom of action' from west Iran to Tehran

14-06-2025 | 08:55
Israel says created 'aerial freedom of action' from west Iran to Tehran

The Israeli military said Saturday that its ongoing air campaign in Iran had now given it the required "aerial freedom" for actions from west Iran to Tehran, where 70 fighter jets carried out strikes overnight.

"We have created aerial freedom of action from west Iran all the way to Tehran... Tehran is no longer immune," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin told journalists, adding that the air force "launched a massive strike involving more than 70 fighter jets, targeting objectives in Tehran" overnight.


AFP

