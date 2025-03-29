Hezbollah's Qassem: Continued Israeli aggression would force Hezbollah to consider alternative responses

Lebanon News
29-03-2025 | 15:32
High views
Hezbollah&#39;s Qassem: Continued Israeli aggression would force Hezbollah to consider alternative responses
0min
Hezbollah's Qassem: Continued Israeli aggression would force Hezbollah to consider alternative responses

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem warned that Lebanon remains on Israel's expansionist agenda, particularly in the south, citing historical precedents. 

He asserted that any Israeli attempt to establish a new military equation is unacceptable and called on the Lebanese state to confront such efforts.  

Qassem described Israel as an expansionist enemy, insisting that Hezbollah's actions are a defensive response and a legitimate right that must continue.  

He also addressed recent Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, stating that while Hezbollah remains committed to the ceasefire agreement, continued Israeli aggression would force the group to consider alternative responses.  

"The Israeli assault has crossed all limits, and its justifications are meaningless," Qassem said, rejecting any normalization efforts or political negotiations that could grant Israel what it failed to achieve through war.  

On border security, he stressed that the Lebanese Army is responsible for defending Lebanon's frontier with Syria, reaffirming that this duty falls under the state's jurisdiction.

Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut
Lebanese President returns to Beirut after talks with Macron in Paris
