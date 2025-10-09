Trump says will 'try' to go to Egypt for Gaza deal signing

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he would try to go to Egypt for the signing of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas.



"I'm going to try and make a trip over. We're going to try and get over there, and we're working on the timing, the exact timing," Trump said at a cabinet meeting.



Trump added that hostages held in the Palestinian territory would be released on "Monday or Tuesday" and said that the deal had "ended the war in Gaza."







