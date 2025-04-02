News
Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI
02-04-2025 | 07:02
02-04-2025 | 07:02
High views
Lebanon's $250 million war debris loan delayed pending Council for Development and Reconstruction appointments, sources tell LBCI
Sources told LBCI Wednesday that the World Bank will delay the start of its $250 million war debris removal loan until key appointments are made at Lebanon’s Council for Development and Reconstruction.
The Lebanese delegation is expected to present these appointments at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank meetings in Washington on April 21.
