Azerbaijan leader says Armenia must meet 'demands' peace treaty can be signed

Azerbaijan on Wednesday insisted that arch-foe Armenia must meet Baku's "legitimate demands" before the Caucasus neighbors can sign a peace treaty, the text of which they agreed upon last month.



"The ball is in Armenia's court," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told reporters, adding that "if Armenia truly wants to sign the peace agreement, it must accept" Baku's earlier demands: the dissolution of a group of international mediators to their decades-long conflict, and amendments to the Armenian constitution to remove provisions laying territorial claims to Azerbaijan's Karabakh region that the neighbors fought several wars for control of.



AFP