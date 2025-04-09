Interior Minister signs decrees for municipal elections on May 11

Interior Minister signs decrees for municipal elections on May 11

Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar signed decrees officially calling on electoral bodies to vote for members of municipal councils, mayors, and mukhtar councils in the governorates of North Lebanon and Akkar.

The elections are scheduled to take place on May 11, 2025.

The decrees also specify the locations of polling stations in both governorates. 

Facing calls to disarm, Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws: Senior official
Lebanese judicial source to AFP: Two French judges to visit Beirut for port blast investigation
