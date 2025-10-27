MP Michel Moawad to boycott Tuesday parliament session over expat voting rights dispute

Lebanese MP Michel Moawad said he will boycott Tuesday’s legislative session, accusing Parliament’s leadership of violating the constitution and undermining the rights of Lebanese expatriates.



In a post on X, Moawad said his decision is “a defense of the constitution and the rights of Lebanese abroad,” arguing that expatriates should be allowed to vote for all 128 MPs in their home districts rather than in a separate constituency.



He said the session agenda was arranged “in a way that sidelines Parliament,” criticizing what he described as a continued disruption of parliamentary life and the inclusion of a controversial urgent draft law “in violation of internal regulations.”



Moawad added that the issue goes beyond technical electoral arrangements, calling it “a constitutional and sovereign battle for equality among Lebanese and for institutions that respect the law.” He said it was also “a matter of loyalty to the Lebanese diaspora, which helped keep the country afloat during its worst crises.”