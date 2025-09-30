US deports 100 Iranians after deal with Tehran: NYT

The United States is deporting around 100 Iranians back to Iran, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing two senior Iranian officials involved in the negotiations and a U.S. official with knowledge of the plans.



A U.S.-chartered flight took off from Louisiana on Monday and was scheduled to arrive in Iran by way of Qatar sometime on Tuesday, according to the report.



The deportation, an uncommon instance of cooperation between the two countries, came after months of talks, the newspaper said.



The White House and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.







Reuters