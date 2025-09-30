News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US deports 100 Iranians after deal with Tehran: NYT
Middle East News
30-09-2025 | 03:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US deports 100 Iranians after deal with Tehran: NYT
The United States is deporting around 100 Iranians back to Iran, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing two senior Iranian officials involved in the negotiations and a U.S. official with knowledge of the plans.
A U.S.-chartered flight took off from Louisiana on Monday and was scheduled to arrive in Iran by way of Qatar sometime on Tuesday, according to the report.
The deportation, an uncommon instance of cooperation between the two countries, came after months of talks, the newspaper said.
The White House and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reuters
Middle East News
US
Deportation
Iranians
Deal
Tehran
Next
Israel's Netanyahu says he did not agree to Palestinian state in Trump talks, army 'will remain in most of Gaza'
Israel far-right minister calls Trump Gaza plan 'resounding diplomatic failure'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-07-04
Syria says ready to work with US to return to 1974 disengagement deal with Israel
Middle East News
2025-07-04
Syria says ready to work with US to return to 1974 disengagement deal with Israel
0
World News
2025-09-15
US 'very close' to TikTok deal with China: Treasury chief
World News
2025-09-15
US 'very close' to TikTok deal with China: Treasury chief
0
World News
2025-08-06
Zelensky says spoke with Trump after US envoy's Moscow visit
World News
2025-08-06
Zelensky says spoke with Trump after US envoy's Moscow visit
0
World News
2025-09-26
Tehran, Moscow sign $25 bn deal to build nuclear plants in Iran
World News
2025-09-26
Tehran, Moscow sign $25 bn deal to build nuclear plants in Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:03
Israel's Netanyahu says he did not agree to Palestinian state in Trump talks, army 'will remain in most of Gaza'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:03
Israel's Netanyahu says he did not agree to Palestinian state in Trump talks, army 'will remain in most of Gaza'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:39
Israel far-right minister calls Trump Gaza plan 'resounding diplomatic failure'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:39
Israel far-right minister calls Trump Gaza plan 'resounding diplomatic failure'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:32
Trump peace plan envisions 'New Gaza' and Trump-led 'Board of Peace'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:32
Trump peace plan envisions 'New Gaza' and Trump-led 'Board of Peace'
0
World News
14:16
Israel's Netanyahu expresses regret to Qatar for Doha attack, White House says
World News
14:16
Israel's Netanyahu expresses regret to Qatar for Doha attack, White House says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:42
US deports 100 Iranians after deal with Tehran: NYT
Middle East News
03:42
US deports 100 Iranians after deal with Tehran: NYT
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22
Tragedy in Bint Jbeil: A family's final drive ends in bloodshed after Israeli drone strike
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22
Tragedy in Bint Jbeil: A family's final drive ends in bloodshed after Israeli drone strike
0
World News
2025-07-28
First day of fresh China-US trade talks in Sweden ends: US Treasury
World News
2025-07-28
First day of fresh China-US trade talks in Sweden ends: US Treasury
0
World News
2025-08-04
US links $1.9 billion in state disaster funds to Israel boycott stance
World News
2025-08-04
US links $1.9 billion in state disaster funds to Israel boycott stance
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release
3
Lebanon News
09:07
Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail
Lebanon News
09:07
Casino du Liban chief Roland Khoury released on financial bail
4
Lebanon News
08:45
Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will not allow Israel to achieve its goals in Lebanon through compliant governments or conspiracies
Lebanon News
08:45
Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad: Hezbollah will not allow Israel to achieve its goals in Lebanon through compliant governments or conspiracies
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Parliament in uproar: Lebanese MPs clash over elections and diaspora voting
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Parliament in uproar: Lebanese MPs clash over elections and diaspora voting
6
Lebanon News
10:10
Israeli airstrike hits water tanker in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, killing one
Lebanon News
10:10
Israeli airstrike hits water tanker in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, killing one
7
Lebanon News
08:12
Speaker Berri: Meeting with President Aoun was “excellent as usual”
Lebanon News
08:12
Speaker Berri: Meeting with President Aoun was “excellent as usual”
8
Lebanon News
08:56
UNICEF, Germany empower Lebanese youth to move from education to work
Lebanon News
08:56
UNICEF, Germany empower Lebanese youth to move from education to work
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More