Saudi Ambassador meets Patriarch Al-Rahi, discuss regional and Lebanese developments

16-04-2025 | 04:11
The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Lebanon, Waleed Bukhari, visited Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi on Wednesday at the Patriarchate headquarters in Bkerki.

Bukhari offered his holiday greetings to the Patriarch, and the two discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region and several issues of mutual interest.

