Israel says it opens fire on suspects in Gaza, local authorities report six killed

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-10-2025 | 06:00
High views
Israel says it opens fire on suspects in Gaza, local authorities report six killed
0min
Israel says it opens fire on suspects in Gaza, local authorities report six killed

Israel's military said it opened fire on Tuesday to remove a threat posed by suspects who approached its forces in the northern Gaza Strip, and health authorities in the enclave said at least six Palestinians had been killed by Israeli fire.

The military said the suspects had crossed a boundary for an initial Israeli pullback under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire plan, in a violation of the deal.

Gaza's local health authority said the Israeli military killed six Palestinians in two separate incidents across the enclave on Tuesday.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Suspects

Gaza

Authorities

Killed

UN, Red Cross demand opening of all Gaza crossings to allow in aid
UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 billion rebuild
