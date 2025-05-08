Israeli army claims to strike Hezbollah fire control site in South Lebanon

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced that Israeli Air Force jets targeted a Hezbollah fire control and defense system site in the Jabal Al-Boufour (Shaqif) area in South Lebanon.



According to Adraee, the strikes targeted personnel, military equipment, and underground wells. He claimed that the site was part of a strategic underground project and had been rendered inoperative due to the raids.



Adraee alleged that the existence and activity of this site represent a blatant violation of the existing understandings between Israel and Lebanon.



He emphasized that the Israeli army will continue to act to eliminate any threats to Israel's security and will prevent any attempt to rebuild Hezbollah's capabilities.